Scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta for your morning commute. The rain may be heavy at times.

There are no severe weather alerts for metro Atlanta.

Scattered rain will continue for the rest of the morning in metro Atlanta.

The coverage of rain will gradually decrease this afternoon with a break expected after sunset.

While the coverage of rain will be lower this afternoon, an isolated strong storm will still be possible. Metro Atlanta is under a level 1 risk -- the lowest risk -- of a severe storm today.

A strong cold front will move into north Georgia Sunday, which will bring much colder temperatures. Highs will stay in the 70's for the rest of the week, but drop into the 40's by Monday!

