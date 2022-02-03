Heavy downpours and isolated storms will move in late this afternoon, with heavy rain continuing through the overnight. Flooding is possible through Friday afternoon, especially over areas that see repeated heavy rainfall.
Alerts
A Flood Watch is in effect through 1 p.m. Friday. The flood watch has been extended to include Atlanta and all areas along I-85 (and points northwest).Most of north Georgia will see 1-2 inches of rain through Friday, but isolated totals up to 4 inches will be possible, especially in the north Georgia mountains.
Tonight
A line of heavy rain and isolated storms will move into northwest Georgia this evening and metro Atlanta after 6 p.m.
Severe risk tonight
Mostly rain is expected tonight, however, an isolated severe storm capable of producing strong winds will be possible from Atlanta westward tonight.
Friday
Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Friday southeast of Atlanta. Temperatures fall through the day and it will be cold and windy by the afternoon.
7 Day Forecast
More content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.