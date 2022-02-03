Scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta through the early afternoon hours with heavier rain and isolated storms expected tonight.

A Flood Watch is in effect north of Atlanta through 1 p.m. Friday. Most of north Georgia will see 1-2 inches of rain through Friday, but isolated totals up to 4 inches will be possible, especially in the north Georgia mountains.

Forecast rainfall through Friday
Flood Watch

This afternoon

Scattered rain continues right now, but we'll see a break from the rain later this afternoon with mostly dry weather in metro Atlanta for your evening commute.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Thursday

Tonight

A line of heavy rain and isolated storms will move into northwest Georgia this evening and metro Atlanta after 7 p.m.

Forecast map for 6 p.m. Thursday
Forecast map for 8 p.m. Thursday

Severe risk tonight

Mostly rain is expected tonight, however, an isolated severe storm capable of producing strong winds will be possible from Atlanta westward tonight.

Severe risk tonight

Friday

Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day Friday southeast of Atlanta. Temperatures fall through the day and it will be cold and windy by the afternoon.

Friday Hour-by-Hour

7 Day Forecast

