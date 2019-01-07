Did Sunday feel warm to you?
If so, it's because it was! The high in Atlanta Sunday was 69 degrees, which was 17 degrees above the average of 52.
In fact, Sunday's high was above the average high for the entire months of November, December, January, February and March, which all have average highs below 69 degrees.
Despite being nearly 20 degrees above average, it has actually been warmer on Jan. 6, with a record high of 73 degrees from 1989.
For perspective, last year's high on Jan. 6 was only 40 degrees.
69 or warmer in January
Atlanta typically sees a high temperature of at least 69 degrees twice each January.
The most number of days at 69 or higher on record for January wasn't that long ago - 2017 with 12 days.
69 or warmer in January
- 2019 - 1 day
- 2018 - 1 day
- 2017 - 12 days
- 2016 - no days
- 2015 - no days
