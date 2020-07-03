Expect a typical forecast for the Fourth of July in Atlanta with partly cloudy skies and hot afternoon temperatures.
Saturday's forecast
It'll stay dry Saturday morning with a pop-up storm possible from 3-9 p.m. Most of us will stay dry in metro Atlanta with rain chances at 30%.
The afternoon high will be around 90 degrees in Atlanta with heat index temperatures closer to 95 degrees. With the heat and humidity around, be sure and drink plenty of water if you plan on being outdoors.
A typical Fourth of July
The normal high for the Fourth of July in Atlanta is 89 degrees, while the normal low is 71.
The forecast low and high for Saturday is 72 and 90, so it'll be pretty close to average.
Fourth of July extremes
The hottest temperature on record in Atlanta for the Fourth of July is 99 degrees from 1948.
The coolest temperature on record in Atlanta for the Fourth of July is 59 from 1967.
Fourth of July rain
We average 0.18 inches of rain each Fourth of July in Atlanta. Over the past 20 years, we've seen at least a trace of rain on the Fourth about half the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.