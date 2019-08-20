Expect another hot day in Atlanta Tuesday with isolated storms after 2 p.m.
Alerts
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Radar
Click here for the latest radar in north Georgia.
Will it rain?
More isolated storms are possible between 2 p.m. and sunset.
Tuesday
High temp - 90°
Normal high - 88°
Record high - 100° in 1925
Sunrise - 7:03 a.m.
Sunset - 8:19 p.m.
What you need to know
It'll be another typical summer day in Atlanta. While everyone won't get wet, isolated storms are possible from 2 p.m. through sunset. Similar to Monday, some storms could be strong with gusty winds.
After a long stretch of heat, cooler temperatures are expected by the end of the week and into the weekend.
