Expect another hot day in Atlanta Tuesday with isolated storms after 2 p.m.

There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.

More isolated storms are possible between 2 p.m. and sunset. 

High temp - 90°

Normal high - 88°

Record high - 100° in 1925

Sunrise - 7:03 a.m.

Sunset - 8:19 p.m.

It'll be another typical summer day in Atlanta. While everyone won't get wet, isolated storms are possible from 2 p.m. through sunset. Similar to Monday, some storms could be strong with gusty winds.

After a long stretch of heat, cooler temperatures are expected by the end of the week and into the weekend. 

