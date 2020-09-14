Teddy became the nineteenth-named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season Monday morning.
Nineteen storms is above the average of 12 storms that we typically see in the Atlantic each season, but we've seen more.
Record number of storms in 2005
The most number of named storms to develop in an Atlantic hurricane season was 28 storms in 2005, a year that included hurricanes Katrina and Wilma.
The second-most number of named storms came in 1933 with 20.
As of Monday, the 2020 season has moved up to the third-most number of named storms in a season with 19 named storms, tied with 2012, 2011, 2010, 1995 and 1887.
While we're clearly above average for the season, the number of named storms don't tell the complete story. Despite our active season, the Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) for this season is only slightly above average. ACE not only factors in the number of named storms, but also elements like intensity and duration.
The peak of hurricane season was Sept. 10, but we still have time for additional development. In its updated outlook, NOAA is predicting up to 25 named storms by the end of hurricane season, which is Nov. 30.
