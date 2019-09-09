A heat advisory is in effect just south of Atlanta, which means that heat index temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees on a day when the normal high should only be 84 degrees.
20 days of 95+
Atlanta has hit 95 degrees 20 times so far this year. We typically see only 7 total days of 95 degrees each year.
71 days of 90+
Atlanta has hit 90 degrees 71 times so far this year. We typically see 37 total days of at least 90 degrees each year.
Even though 71 days is well-above average, it's not quite a record. The most number of 90-degree days in Atlanta was 90 total days, which occurred in 2011 and 1980.
End of the road?
The last 90 in Atlanta typically occurs on Sept. 9, but we'll go well-past that date this year.
We've hit 90 for all but one day this month, and 90's are expected to continue for at least the next week.
While we typically see our last 90 on Sept, 9, it's not unusual to see 90's well past the beginning of September. The latest on record that Atlanta has hit 90 degrees was Oct. 9, 1941.
