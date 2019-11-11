Get ready! The 20's will return to metro Atlanta for the first time in eight months this week.
Low temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's on Wednesday morning. It'll be the first time temperatures drop into the 20's in Atlanta since March 6, when it was 27 degrees.
Ahead of schedule
The normal low for this time of year is in the 40's, so we'll be well-below average Wednesday morning.
In addition, we typically don't see the 20's in Atlanta until Nov. 24 each year. So when we fall into the 20's Wednesday morning (Nov. 13), we'll be more than a week ahead of schedule.
The earliest Atlanta has ever seen a 20-degree day was October 24, 1937.
20-degree days start each November
We average 26 total days with temperatures in the 20's each year in Atlanta from November through March.
While we typically see the 20's for the first time each November, the most number of 20-degree days each year is typically January with 9 days.
20's in Atlanta by month
- November - 2 days
- December - 7 days
- January - 9 days
- February - 6 days
- March - 2 days
