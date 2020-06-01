The Atlantic Basin hurricane season officially begins today, but it got off to an early start with two named storms in May. A third named storm is likely on the way this week, and this one could have a bigger impact in the United States than either of the first two.
Tropical Storm Amanda formed on the west coast of Central America before moving inland this weekend. The remnants of that storm are moving across Central American and will move over the Bay of Campeche east of Mexico City in the next couple of days.
European Ensemble Prediction System forecast tracks for potential Cristobal - Image courtesy weathermodels.com
Conditions are favorable for the remnants to develop into Tropical Storm Cristobal by mid to late in the work week. Some computer models bring Cristobal to a strong tropical storm or hurricane as it gets closer to the United States Gulf Coast late this week. It's still very early and there is a lot of uncertainty about the storm's development and track. People living anywhere along the coast of Texas to Louisiana should keep an eye on this developing system.
We are expecting a very active tropical season in the Atlantic Basin. If Cristobal forms before June 5, it will be the earliest on record for the third named storm of the season.
