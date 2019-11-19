(ATLANTA, GA) -- Despite the chill in the air, Atlantic Hurricane season is still in swing. Tropical Storm Sebastien formed in the Atlantic Basin early on Tuesday morning. The newly formed tropical storm will not be a threat to land and is expected to stay over the open waters of the Atlantic.
Sebastien is the 18th named storm of the 2019 season making it an above average year for tropical systems. 2019 is only the 9th Atlantic season on record with 18+ named storms. The strongest storm of the 2019 season was the record-breaking Hurricane Dorian in late August-early September. Category 5 Hurricane Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas on August 31st with sustained winds of 185mph and wind gusts over 220mph.
Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st to November 30th each year with peak activity typically in early September when the water is the warmest. Oceans have a greater heat capacity than land allowing temperatures to change slower. This explains why tropical systems can still form in November despite the chilly temperatures in the United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.