Tropical Storm Ida is expected to make landfall along the Louisiana coast Sunday and bring rain to metro Atlanta next week.
Forecast track
Ida will enter the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday, which is when it's expected to become a hurricane. Ida is then expected to become a major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday.
While landfall will be in Louisiana, impacts are also expected to be felt along the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama, where tropical storm and hurricane watches are in effect.
Metro Atlanta
Ida will not have a direct impact in metro Atlanta, but what's left of the system is expected to move northeast through the southeastern U.S.
Ida is expected to bring periods of tropical rain to metro Atlanta Tuesday and Wednesday.
Active season
There has been nine named-storms so far this hurricane season, with three hurricanes and one major hurricane.
(MORE: Difference between a tropical depression, storm and hurricane)
The number of storms typically increase throughout the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
