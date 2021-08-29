Ida made landfall at 12:55 PM EDT Sunday in Port Fourchon, LA as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph sustained winds. This ties Hurricane Laura (2020) as the strongest storm on record to hit the Louisiana coast.
Forecast track
Ida will wreak havoc in Southern Louisiana through Sunday night into Monday. The hurricane will pass close to Baton Rouge overnight as it weakens to a Category 1 storm.
Hurricane force wind gusts are likely in New Orleans, as the storm's center passes southwest of the city. Ida has the potential to bring a 10-15' storm surge to Louisiana's coast, and New Orleans rebuilt levee system will be tested by the powerful hurricane. 10-20" of rain will fall in southern Louisiana as the storm passes by Sunday into Monday. Widespread flooding is likely from the heavy rain.
While landfall will be in Louisiana, lesser impacts are also expected to be felt along the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama.
Metro Atlanta
Ida will not have a direct impact in metro Atlanta, but what's left of the system is expected to move northeast through the southeastern U.S.
Ida is expected to bring periods of tropical rain to metro Atlanta from late Monday night into Tuesday night. The best chance for heavy downpours is in far northwest Georgia. There is a low risk of spin-up tornadoes on the eastern side of a weakening tropical system.
Active season
There has been nine named storms so far this hurricane season, with four hurricanes and one major hurricane.
(MORE: Difference between a tropical depression, storm and hurricane)
The number of storms typically increase throughout the month of August with the peak of hurricane season in September.
