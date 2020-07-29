Forecast for Isaias

Isaias became a hurricane late Thursday and is forecast to remain a hurricane as it approaches Florida on Saturday.

U.S. tropical alerts

A tropical storm watch is in effect for the southeast coast of Florida.

Forecast track

Isaias will move northwest over the Bahamas Friday and approach Florida Saturday. The hurricane will track just east of the southeast U.S. coast and is currently forecast to make landfall along the outer banks of North Carolina Monday night.

Forecast strength

Isaias is forecast to become a category 2 hurricane Friday as it moves over the Bahamas.

After passing over the Bahamas, the cyclone is expected to weaken back to a category 1 hurricane as it tracks just east of the southeast U.S. coast. 

Impacts in north Georgia

On its current track, Isaias will remain east of north Georgia, which means that there will be little, or no impact to north Georgia from the cyclone. 

This season

There have been nine tropical storms and two hurricanes so far this season. 

There are typically 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season, which is from June through November.

The peak of hurricane season in September.

