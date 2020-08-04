Forecast for Isaias

Isaias made landfall as a hurricane in southern North Carolina -- near Ocean Isle Beach -- around 11:10 p.m. Monday night with 85 mph winds.

Tuesday (Northeast U.S.)

Throughout the day Tuesday, Isaias will quickly move away from the Carolinas and move through the northeast U.S. as a tropical storm. 

Flooding rain, strong winds and tornadoes are expected along the northeast U.S. coast Tuesday, impacting Washington, D.C., New York and Philadelphia.

Isaias will weaken Tuesday night as it moves into Canada.

Georgia and Metro Atlanta

Isaias has moved away from the Georgia coast with no additional impacts. However, as the storm continues to move northeast, the counter-clockwise flow around Isaias is helping to pull dry air into north Georgia, which will reduce rain chances and make it feel pleasant Tuesday in metro Atlanta. 

This season

There have been nine storms and two hurricanes so far this season in the Atlantic. In a typical Atlantic season, there are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

The peak of hurricane is September. The end of hurricane season is Nov. 30.

2020 Hurricane Season
2020 Storm Names

