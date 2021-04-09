Isolated storms are expected in metro Atlanta Friday afternoon with more storms moving into the region Saturday morning.

Friday's forecast

  • High: 78°
  • Normal high: 71°
  • Rain chance: 30%

It will not be a washout Friday, but expect scattered storms in the afternoon through sunset. 

Any storm that develops Friday afternoon could produce heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.

Atlanta is under a level 2 risk of severe storms Friday, which means only an isolated severe storm or two is expected.

Pinpoint Forecast for 11 a.m. Friday
Pinpoint Forecast for 5 p.m. Friday
Pinpoint Forecast for 8 p.m. Friday
Pinpoint Forecast for 11 p.m. Friday

Saturday's forecast

A cluster of storms is expected to move into north Georgia Saturday morning between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

These storms will weaken as they move into metro Atlanta, but will still be capable of producing damaging winds.

Atlanta is also under a level 2 risk of severe storms Saturday morning, which means only an isolated severe storm or two is expected.

Damaging Wind Risk Saturday

Much quieter weather is ahead from late Saturday through the end of the weekend. Expect highs in the 70s with some sun on Sunday. It looks nice and warm early next week. 

