There is a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta and north Georgia Friday.
(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)
On a scale of 1-5, one is the lowest risk with only isolated severe storms possible and primarily north of Atlanta and I-20.
Timing
There will be no severe weather Friday morning. The best chance of an isolated severe storm will be between 2-9 p.m. Friday.
What to expect
If a storm develops over your area Friday, expect mostly rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail.
