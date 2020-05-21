Level 1 risk of severe weather in north Georgia Friday

There is a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms in metro Atlanta and north Georgia Friday.

(MORE: Atlanta's weather forecast)

On a scale of 1-5, one is the lowest risk with only isolated severe storms possible and primarily north of Atlanta and I-20.

Timing

There will be no severe weather Friday morning. The best chance of an isolated severe storm will be between 2-9 p.m. Friday.

What to expect

If a storm develops over your area Friday, expect mostly rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and hail.

Futurecast for 8 a.m. Friday
Futurecast for 4 p.m. Friday
Futurecast for 7 p.m. Friday
Futurecast for 10 p.m. Friday

