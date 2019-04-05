Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Friday with isolated showers possible. Temperatures will reach into the low 70's.
Tuesday's Pollen Count - High (6262)
(Up from 3,065 from Thursday)
- Trees - Extreme (OAK, PINE, SYCAMORE, WILLOW, SWEET GUM)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - Low
High Temperature
- Today's high - 72°
- Normal high - 70°
- Record high - 89° in 1988
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly cloudy with isolated showers | 67° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 70° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 72° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 70° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 52° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 8:01 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Saturday
