Extreme tree pollen in Atlanta Friday

Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Friday with isolated showers possible. Temperatures will reach into the low 70's.

Tuesday's Pollen Count - High (6262)

(Up from 3,065 from Thursday)

  • Trees - Extreme (OAK, PINE, SYCAMORE, WILLOW, SWEET GUM)
  • Grass - Low
  • Weeds - Low

High Temperature

  • Today's high - 72°
  • Normal high - 70°
  • Record high - 89° in 1988

Today's planner

  • Noon
    Mostly cloudy with isolated showers | 67° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 70° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 72° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly cloudy. Shower possible | 70° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 52° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.

Sunset

  • 8:01 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

  • Saturday 

