After a dry start to the week, we're back in a wet weather pattern in north Georgia through Mother's Day weekend.
A slow-moving cool front is approaching, bringing with it showers and storms.
The front will stall over the region, keeping daily rain in your forecast through Mother's Day.
Alerts
(MORE: Current weather alerts)
Friday
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Friday with isolated storms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Your rain chances are lower Friday than Thursday at 30 percent, with the chance of rain ending after sunset.
Saturday and Mother's Day
We're expecting several waves of rain and storms on Saturday and Mother's Day. Make sure and grab the umbrella if you have any plans outdoors this weekend.
Severe weather
No severe weather is expected Friday, but isolated severe storms are possible in metro Atlanta on Sunday and Mother's Day with the risks of strong winds, hail and isolated tornadoes.
