Laura is expected to make landfall along the coast of east Texas or west Louisiana early Thursday a major hurricane, bringing flooding rain, high storm surge and hurricane winds.
Laura's timeline
- Tuesday: Laura will continue to move into the central Gulf of Mexico.
- Wednesday: Laura will strengthen as it moves from the central Gulf of Mexico to the coasts of Louisiana and Texas Wednesday. Rain bands and tropical storm force winds are expected impact the Louisiana/Texas coast Wednesday, prior to landfall.
- Thursday morning: Laura is expected to make landfall -- potentially as a major hurricane -- early Thursday morning. Landfall could be between Galveston, TX to eastern Louisiana. Although rain and tropical storm winds are expected to begin along the coasts Wednesday, the heaviest rain and strongest, hurricane wind are expected early Thursday morning.
- Thursday afternoon: Laura will weaken to a tropical storm as it moves north along the Texas/Louisiana state line, still bringing heavy rain.
Metro Atlanta
Laura will dissipate once the cyclone moves inland, however, what's left of the system is expected to eventually move toward Georgia and help to produce more rain for north Georgia Friday or Saturday.
Alerts
Several tropical weather alerts are in effect along the Gulf Coast in advance of Laura.
What is a major hurricane?
It's possible Laura could make landfall as a major hurricane. A major hurricane has winds of at least 111 mph.
So far, no major hurricanes have developed this season, although 3-6 major hurricanes are forecast.
Active season
There has been fourteen named storms this season in the Atlantic basin, which is above the average of 12 named storms.
NOAA recently updated its outlook to increase the number of named storms expected this season to between 19-25.
Four hurricanes have developed so far this season.
The peak of hurricane season is in September. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
