Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are both expected to impact the Gulf coast states this week with rain, wind and storm surge.
Marco's path
Marco will make landfall first along the Louisiana coast Monday. While Marco is currently a hurricane, some weakening is forecast as the cyclone gets closer to the U.S. coast, and Marco is currently forecast to make landfall as a tropical storm.
Laura's path
While Marco is making landfall, Tropical Storm Laura will be moving into the southeast Gulf of Mexico. Once Laura moves into the Gulf, the cyclone is expected to become a hurricane.
Laura is currently expected to make landfall along the coasts of Louisiana or Texas Wednesday or early Thursday.
Metro Atlanta
Both Laura and Marco are being driven by high pressure further west and away from Georgia.
No direct impact from the systems are expected in metro Atlanta. However, what's left of Laura is forecast to eventually move toward the southeast U.S. and bring higher rain chances for metro Atlanta by the end of the week.
Alerts
Several tropical weather alerts are in effect along the Gulf Coast in advance of Hurricane Marco.
Active season
Marco became the thirteenth-named storm of the season, which officially put us above average. We average 12 named-storms for an entire season in the Atlantic basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean sea.
NOAA recently updated its outlook to increase the number of named storms expected this season to between 19-25.
The peak of hurricane season is in September. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
