Laura will bring a life-threatening storm surge to the coast of Louisiana as the hurricane makes landfall overnight with strong winds, flooding rains and isolated tornadoes.
Laura's timeline
- Wednesday: Rain bands are already impacting the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Tropical storm winds (of at least 39 mph) are expected to increase throughout the day.
- Thursday morning: Laura will make landfall along the coast of west Louisiana overnight Thursday. The worst of the hurricane is expected overnight with life-threatening storm surge, hurricane winds, flooding rain and isolated tornadoes.
- Thursday afternoon: Laura will weaken to a tropical storm as it moves north along the Texas/Louisiana state line, still bringing flooding rain.
Metro Atlanta
Laura will dissipate once the cyclone moves inland, however, what's left of the system is expected to eventually move toward Georgia and help to produce more rain for north Georgia Saturday.
Alerts
Several tropical weather alerts are in effect along the Gulf Coast in advance of Laura.
First major hurricane of season
Laura became the first major hurricane of the season Wednesday. A major hurricane has winds of at least 111 mph.
It's possible that Laura could became a category 4 hurricane prior to landfall.
Active season
There has been fourteen named storms this season in the Atlantic basin, which is above the average of 12 named storms.
NOAA recently updated its outlook to increase the number of named storms expected this season to between 19-25.
Four hurricanes have developed so far this season, with Laura being the lone major hurricane.
The peak of hurricane season is in September. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.