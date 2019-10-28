The leaves are finally starting to change in Georgia! Patchy color can be seen across the metro area with more vibrant colors across northern Georgia.
Many drought-stressed trees have already turned brown and dropped their leaves. However, with rain and cool nights in the forecast we are likely to still see a great display of Fall color this year.
Fall color will likely peak around the second weekend in November. One of the best resources to check the progress of the fall foliage can be found here.
Top 5 Leaf Peeping Spots in Georgia:
- Cloudland Canyon State Park
- Fort Mountain State Park
- Tallulah Gorge State Park
- Amicalola Falls
- Russell Brasstown Scenic Byway
Why do leaves change color?
Chlorophyll, the green color in leaves, breaks down due to the changes in daylight and temperature. The changes trigger chemical reactions which produce the yellows, oranges, and reds that make Autumn beautiful. Low temperatures that are above freezing help bring out the most vibrant reds.
