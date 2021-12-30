Scattered rain will continue in metro Atlanta this afternoon with isolated storms south of Atlanta.
Alerts
A Flash Flood WARNING is in effect for Carroll, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fulton, Haralson and Paulding counties until 2:15 p.m.
A flood watch is in effect for all of metro Atlanta and southward until 7 p.m.
Timing
The coverage of rain will gradually decrease this afternoon with a break expected after sunset.
Severe weather threat
While the coverage of rain will be lower this afternoon, an isolated strong storm will still be possible south of Atlanta.
Colder weather to start 2022
A strong cold front will move into north Georgia Sunday, which will bring much colder temperatures. Highs will stay in the 70's for the rest of the week, but drop into the 40's by Monday!
7 Day Forecast
More content
