ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Showers and thunderstorms are moving through north Georgia for a second-straight day.

Flash flood warning

A flash flood warning is in effect for Atlanta until 8 p.m. this evening. As storms continue to move across the region, the threat of flash flooding will increase.

Rest of Tuesday

Storms will continue in metro Atlanta through sunset, although the threat of severe weather has diminished.

Another line of storms is expected late tonight in metro Atlanta. 

Flash Flood Watch

Most areas in North Georgia picked up 1-3" of rain Monday. Some areas saw more than 3" with the heaviest downpours. Additional heavy rain Tuesday could cause flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for North Georgia through early Wednesday morning.

Flash Flood Watch

Wednesday

It's possible that you'll see rain early Wednesday morning as the weather system moves out of north Georgia. 

It'll be dry by noon Wednesday through the rest of the week. Look for pleasant and slightly cool weather Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the low 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s. It gets gradually warmer this weekend. 

