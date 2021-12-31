Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this evening. The best chance of rain is in the northern Atlanta suburbs and mountains. There's a lower risk of rain for most of the metro area. There is a level 1 out of 5 risk for severe storms mainly in far north Georgia. Temps will be in the 60s, so you can leave the winter coat at home.
Saturday Forecast
Mostly cloudy, near-record warmth. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day. There is a better chance of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday night.
- High: 76°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 80%
Severe threat Saturday night and Sunday
There is another threat of severe weather Saturday into early Sunday. Right now, it looks like the threat is greatest from late in the evening in far northwest Georgia to early Sunday morning in Atlanta and points south and east.
The main risk is for straight-line damaging winds, but isolated spin-up tornadoes are possible as a strong cold front moves through.
Sunday afternoon and night
It will turn colder Sunday afternoon with showers possible through sunset. Even colder air arrives in the evening, and rain may mix with sleet/snow north of Atlanta by midnight. The best chance of anything more than flurries is in the mountains where a coating of snow is possible before dawn on Monday.
Dry and chilly early next week
Lows will be near freezing Monday and Tuesday morning. It will be in the 40s with sunshine Monday afternoon. The temperature will reach the low 50s with more sun on Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast
