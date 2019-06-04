May 2019 turned out to be the hottest May on record in Atlanta, topping the previous hottest May, which was just last year in 2018.
5 Hottest Mays in Atlanta (based on average temperatures)
- 2019 - 76.4°
- 2018 - 74.8°
- 1996 - 74.8°
- 1896 - 74.7°
- 1899 - 74.5°
Why so hot?
A big reason why May was so hot was because of a huge dome of high pressure that parked itself over the southeast U.S., producing hot temperatures in dry weather.
While high pressure is pretty common in the southeast U.S., the strength of this particular high was similar to a pattern we see more often in the summer, instead of May.
Near-record number of 90-degree days
Atlanta ended up with 10 total 90-degree days in May, which was well above the average for May, which is two days.
The most number of 90-degree days on record for May is 11.
Five heat records in May
There were five heat-related records set in May -- two days with record highs were broken, a day were a record high was tied, and two days were the low temperature was the warmest on record.
- May 22 - Warmest low temp on record of 73°.
- May 23 - Warmest low temp on record of 73°.
- May 25 - Record high of 94°.
- May 26 - Record high of 95°.
- May 28 - Record high tied of 94°.
