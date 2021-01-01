Storm damage has been reported in central Georgia following multiple tornado warnings.
A tornado warning was issued for Crawford, Monroe, Taylor and Upson counties (about 100 miles south of Atlanta) around 2 p.m. Friday after strong, low-level rotation was detected on radar, moving northeast.
TORNADO WARNING for a small part of southeast Upson County until 2:30 PM. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/w2lzkuBmYJ— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 1, 2021
After the warning was issued, trees were reported down in Taylor County.
A mobile home was also overturned in Monroe County, which involved an injury, according to an emergency manager.
3:00 pm - Small and tight circulation over eastern Monroe county. Pinpoint radar also picking up a debris signature, indicating a high likelihood of a tornado. If it holds together, it's into southern Jasper County in the next 15-30 minutes. #cbs46 pic.twitter.com/IESlLV1XBv— Fred Campagna (@FredCampagna) January 1, 2021
The same cell continued to move northeast, which resulted in tornado warnings being issued for Jasper and Putnam counties.
Strong tornadic rotation continues in Crawford County, moving northeast at 40 mph into Monroe Co. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/q6lKzXMQRK— Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) January 1, 2021
A tornado warning was also issued just after 11:30 a.m. for Troup and Meriwether counties (southwest of Atlanta), although no damage was reported in either county.
Powerful storm system to start 2021
The showers and storms in Georgia are part of a powerful storm system moving through the southeast that also produced snow in the Midwest.
Georgia was in the warm sector of the system Friday, which helped to provide fuel for severe storms.
Severe threat has ended in metro Atlanta
No severe weather occurred in metro Atlanta, and the severe threat is over with improving conditions for the rest of the evening.
