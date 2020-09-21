The low temperature in Atlanta was 53 degrees Monday morning, the coolest for Atlanta in more than four months.
The last time we saw cooler weather was May 12 when it was 49 degrees.
Below average
The normal low for Monday is 63 degrees, so Atlanta was 10 degrees below average.
But it has been colder on this day...the record low for Monday was 43 degrees from 1918.
