Scattered showers will remain possible in metro Atlanta this afternoon with isolated storms. The strongest storms are expected to move into north Georgia tonight through early Sunday morning.
Saturday's forecast
- High: 76°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 90%
This afternoon
Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon, but the coverage of rain will be around 30%. Despite the low coverage, isolated strong storms are possible.
Severe weather tonight
Isolated severe storms will be possible in northwest Georgia after sunset with the main line of storms expected to move in around midnight.
This line will move into metro Atlanta by 4 a.m. Sunday morning and move out by 7 a.m.
As the line moves through, expect heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms may also produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Metro Atlanta is under a risk of severe thunderstorms tonight, with a higher risk for northwest Georgia.
Dry and chilly early next week
Mostly sunny skies will return to metro Atlanta starting Monday, but it will be much colder with lows in the upper 20's to low 30's, and highs only in the 40's.
7 Day Forecast
