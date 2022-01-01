We're in a break from rain right now, but more severe thunderstorms are possible tonight through early Sunday morning.
Saturday's forecast
- High: 76°
- Normal high: 54°
- Chance of rain: 90%
This afternoon
Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon, but the coverage of rain will only be around 30%.
Severe weather tonight
Isolated severe storms will be possible in northwest Georgia after sunset with the main line of storms expected to move in by 11 p.m.
This line will move into metro Atlanta by 3 a.m. Sunday morning and move out by 7 a.m.
As the lines moves through, expect heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms may also produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.
Metro Atlanta is under a risk of severe thunderstorms, with a higher risk for northwest Georgia.
Dry and chilly early next week
Lows will be near freezing Monday and Tuesday morning. It will be in the 40s with sunshine Monday afternoon. The temperature will reach the low 50s with more sun on Tuesday.
7 Day Forecast
