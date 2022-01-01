We're in a break from rain right now, but more severe thunderstorms are possible tonight through early Sunday morning.

Saturday's forecast

  • High: 76°
  • Normal high: 54°
  • Chance of rain: 90%

This afternoon

Isolated showers and a few storms will be possible this afternoon, but the coverage of rain will only be around 30%.

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Saturday

Severe weather tonight

Isolated severe storms will be possible in northwest Georgia after sunset with the main line of storms expected to move in by 11 p.m.

This line will move into metro Atlanta by 3 a.m. Sunday morning and move out by 7 a.m.

Forecast map for 11 p.m. Saturday
Forecast map for 3 a.m. Sunday
Forecast map for 7 a.m. Sunday

As the lines moves through, expect heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms may also produce damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Metro Atlanta is under a risk of severe thunderstorms, with a higher risk for northwest Georgia.

Severe weather risk tonight

Dry and chilly early next week

Lows will be near freezing Monday and Tuesday morning. It will be in the 40s with sunshine Monday afternoon. The temperature will reach the low 50s with more sun on Tuesday. 

7 Day Forecast

