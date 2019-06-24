More showers and storms will move into north Georgia and metro Atlanta this afternoon.
What to expect
Everyone won't get wet, but if you find yourself under a storm, expect rain and lightning.
Severe weather
While mostly rain and lightning is expected, isolated strong storms will be possible with damaging winds, similar to what we saw in Atlanta last weekend.
Metro Atlanta is under a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Monday. On a scale of 1-5, with five being the greatest risk, Atlanta's risk is a level 2.
Timing
It will stay dry in metro Atlanta this morning. Scattered storms will be possible this afternoon, with drier weather expected after your drive home this evening.
