Our rain event is coming to an end in metro Atlanta and will soon be replaced by cold temperatures.

Wednesday morning

Scattered showers will continue Wednesday morning, although no thunderstorms are expected.

Wednesday afternoon

Drier air will move into metro Atlanta after lunch, which will bring the rain to a complete end. You'll notice the clouds clearing out throughout the afternoon with mostly sunny skies as you head home from work at 5 p.m.

Wednesday's highs

Any storms?

No thunderstorms are expected in metro Atlanta. Just showers.

Cold air Thursday

The coldest air of the season will arrive in metro Atlanta by the end of the week. While afternoon temperatures will be pleasant in the 70's, low temperatures in the 40's are expected Thursday and Friday mornings.

Thursday morning temperatures

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.