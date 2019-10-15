Our rain event is coming to an end in metro Atlanta and will soon be replaced by cold temperatures.
Wednesday morning
Scattered showers will continue Wednesday morning, although no thunderstorms are expected.
Wednesday afternoon
Drier air will move into metro Atlanta after lunch, which will bring the rain to a complete end. You'll notice the clouds clearing out throughout the afternoon with mostly sunny skies as you head home from work at 5 p.m.
Any storms?
No thunderstorms are expected in metro Atlanta. Just showers.
Cold air Thursday
The coldest air of the season will arrive in metro Atlanta by the end of the week. While afternoon temperatures will be pleasant in the 70's, low temperatures in the 40's are expected Thursday and Friday mornings.
