Plan on another warm day in Atlanta with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures reaching into the low 70's.
Will it rain?
- After a few morning showers, it will be dry this afternoon.
High temp
- Forecast high - 70°
- Normal high - 55°
- Record high - 76° in 1957
Planner
- Noon
Mostly cloudy | 66° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy | 70° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy | 69° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Partly cloudy | 66° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Partly cloudy | 60° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 6:13 p.m.
Next chance of rain
- 20% chance on Wednesday
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.