Plan on another warm day in Atlanta with mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures reaching into the low 70's.

Will it rain?

  • After a few morning showers, it will be dry this afternoon.

High temp

  • Forecast high - 70°
  • Normal high - 55°
  • Record high - 76° in 1957

Planner

  • Noon
    Mostly cloudy | 66° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
  • 3 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 70° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
  • 5 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 69° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
  • 7 PM
    Partly cloudy | 66° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.
  • 11 PM
    Partly cloudy | 60° | Southwest wind at 0-5 mph.

Sunset

  • 6:13 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • 20% chance on Wednesday

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

