Expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Wednesday with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low 80's.

(WATCH: Video Forecast)

Alerts

There are no weather alerts for metro Atlanta. 

Will it rain?

There is a 30% chance of an isolated storm.

High temperature

  • Today's High - 84°
  • Normal High - 76°
  • Record High - 90° in 1990.

Wednesday's Planner

  • Noon
    Mostly cloudy | 81° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 82° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible | 84° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible | 81° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 73° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Sunset

  • 8:21 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Slight chance Wednesday

