You can expect mostly cloudy skies in metro Atlanta Friday with isolated storms. The coverage of rain will be 40%, so everyone won't get wet, but have the umbrella nearby in case you find yourself under a storm.
Highs will reach into the upper 80's.
Timeline
It will stay dry in metro Atlanta through the morning. The best chance of an isolated storm will be after 2 p.m. through the evening as you drive home from work.
While isolated storms are possible for your Friday evening plans, the threat of storms will decrease after sunset.
What to expect
If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.
The threat of severe storms Friday is low.
