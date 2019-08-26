Tuesday's Forecast in Atlanta

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected in Atlanta Tuesday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Will it rain?

Scattered showers and storms (50%) are possible today and tonight.

Tuesday

High temp - 83°

Normal high - 87°

Record high - 100° in 1943

Sunrise - 7:08 a.m.

Sunset - 8:10 p.m.

What you need to know

It won't be a wash out, but scattered rain will develop in north Georgia throughout the day Tuesday. A few storms will also be possible.

Today will be the last day for rain in a while with clearing skies Wednesday and plenty of sun heading into the Labor Day weekend.

Tuesday's Weather Map
Weather Map for End of the Week

Tropical Storm Dorian

We're watching the path of Dorian, which is expected to approach Florida over the Labor Day weekend.

While it's too early to know Dorian's exact path, moisture from the system could increase our rain chances in north Georgia for Labor Day. 

Tropical Storm Dorian

