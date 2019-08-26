Mostly cloudy skies can be expected in Atlanta Tuesday with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
There are currently no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Will it rain?
Scattered showers and storms (50%) are possible today and tonight.
Tuesday
High temp - 83°
Normal high - 87°
Record high - 100° in 1943
Sunrise - 7:08 a.m.
Sunset - 8:10 p.m.
What you need to know
It won't be a wash out, but scattered rain will develop in north Georgia throughout the day Tuesday. A few storms will also be possible.
Today will be the last day for rain in a while with clearing skies Wednesday and plenty of sun heading into the Labor Day weekend.
Tropical Storm Dorian
We're watching the path of Dorian, which is expected to approach Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
While it's too early to know Dorian's exact path, moisture from the system could increase our rain chances in north Georgia for Labor Day.
