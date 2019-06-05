Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Wednesday with scattered afternoon storms and highs in the mid 80's.
What you need to know
Scattered storms are expected in metro Atlanta this afternoon and evening through sunset. Everyone won't get wet, but pop-up storms are expected.
While mostly rain and lightning is expected, isolated severe storms will also be possible with strong winds as the main threat.
One a scale of 1-5, with five being the worst, our risk of severe weather Wednesday is a 1.
High Temperature
- Today's high - 86°
- Normal high - 85°
- Record high - 98° in 1985
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly cloudy | 82° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy. Scattered storm possible. | 84° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy. Scattered storm possible. | 86° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy. Scattered storm possible. | 82° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy | 76° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 8:45 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Thursday
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.