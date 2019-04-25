Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80's. Scattered rain will be possible after sunset Thursday night.

(WATCH: Video Forecast)

Will it rain?

Scattered rain will be possible after sunset.

High temperature

  • Thursday's High - 80°
  • Normal High - 75°
  • Record High - 88° in 1989.

Thursday's Planner

  • 8 AM
    Mostly cloudy | 61° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • Noon
    Mostly cloudy | 75° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 78° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 80° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly cloudy | 79° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible | 70° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.

Sunset

  • 8:16 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Next Wednesday

