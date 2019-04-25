Expect mostly cloudy skies in Atlanta Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80's. Scattered rain will be possible after sunset Thursday night.
Will it rain?
Scattered rain will be possible after sunset.
High temperature
- Thursday's High - 80°
- Normal High - 75°
- Record High - 88° in 1989.
Thursday's Planner
- 8 AM
Mostly cloudy | 61° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- Noon
Mostly cloudy | 75° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly cloudy | 78° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly cloudy | 80° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly cloudy | 79° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible | 70° | Southwest wind at 5-15 mph.
Sunset
- 8:16 p.m.
Next chance of rain
- Next Wednesday
