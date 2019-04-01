Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Monday with cool temperatures. If you're headed out to SunTrust Park for the Braves' home opener, grab a jacket!
Monday's Pollen Count - High (1050)
- (Up from 4,666 from Sunday)
- Trees - High (PINE, OAK, SWEET GUM, HACKBERRY, BIRCH)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - None
High Temperature
- Today's high - 59°
- Normal high - 69°
- Record high - 85° in 1940
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly sunny | 51° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 57° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 59° | East wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly sunny | 57° | East wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Partly cloudy | 49° | East wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 7:58 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Slight chance Tuesday
