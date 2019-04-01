Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Monday with cool temperatures. If you're headed out to SunTrust Park for the Braves' home opener, grab a jacket! 

Braves forecast for Opening Day

Monday's Pollen Count - High (1050)

  • (Up from 4,666 from Sunday)
  • Trees - High (PINE, OAK, SWEET GUM, HACKBERRY, BIRCH)
  • Grass - Low
  • Weeds - None

High Temperature

  • Today's high - 59°
  • Normal high - 69°
  • Record high - 85° in 1940

Today's planner

  • Noon
    Mostly sunny | 51° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny | 57° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Mostly sunny | 59° | East wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Mostly sunny | 57° | East wind at 0-5 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Partly cloudy | 49° | East wind at 0-5 mph.

Sunset

  • 7:58 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

  • Slight chance Tuesday

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Traffic, Weather & Digital

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.