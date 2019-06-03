Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Monday with no rain and highs in the upper 80's.
What you need to know
After a few storms Sunday, we're back into a dry pattern, but it will be short-lived. We'll finally see a pattern change by the end of the week as tropical moisture will help to produce more rain and lower temperatures.
High Temperature
- Today's high - 88°
- Normal high - 84°
- Record high - 96° in 1936
Today's planner
- Noon
Mostly sunny | 84° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 87° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 88° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly sunny | 86° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly clear | 74° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 8:44 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Slight chance Wednesday
