Expect another high pollen day in Atlanta. Otherwise, we'll see plenty of sun with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60's.
Wednesday's Pollen Count - High (428)
- (Up from 212 from Monday)
- Trees - High PINE, OAK, HACKBERRY, SWEET GUM, BIRCH)
- Grass - Low
- Weeds - None
High Temperature
- Today's high - 69°
- Normal high - 68°
- Record high - 85° in 1907
Today's planner
- Noon
Sunny | 58° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Sunny | 64° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Sunny | 69° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Sunny | 64° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Clear | 54° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 7:55 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Sunday
