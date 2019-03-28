Expect another high pollen day in Atlanta. Otherwise, we'll see plenty of sun with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60's.

Wednesday's Pollen Count - High (428)

  • (Up from 212 from Monday)
  • Trees - High PINE, OAK, HACKBERRY, SWEET GUM, BIRCH)
  • Grass - Low
  • Weeds - None

Alerts

  • There are currently no weather alerts in metro Atlanta. 

High Temperature

  • Today's high - 69°
  • Normal high - 68°
  • Record high - 85° in 1907

Today's planner

  • Noon
    Sunny | 58° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 3 PM
    Sunny | 64° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 5 PM
    Sunny | 69° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

  • 7 PM
    Sunny | 64° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.

  • 11 PM
    Clear | 54° | Southeast wind at 0-5 mph.

Sunset

  • 7:55 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

  • Sunday

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Traffic, Weather & Digital

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.