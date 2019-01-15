Expect a nice day in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 50's.
Will it rain? No
High Temp - 50°
- Normal High - 52°
- Record High - 73° in 2017
Planner
- Noon
Partly cloudy | 45° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 50° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 48° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly clear | 43° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly clear | 36° | Northwest wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset - 5:52 p.m.
Next chance of rain - Thursday
