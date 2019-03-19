Plan on plenty of sunshine in Atlanta Tuesday with afternoon temperatures reaching into the low 60's.
Will it rain?
- No
High Temperature
- Today's high - 60°
- Normal high - 66°
- Record high - 85° in 1982
Today's planner
- 10 AM
Mostly sunny | 44° | Northeast wind at 5-15 mph.
- Noon
Mostly sunny | 48° | Northeast wind at 5-15 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 57° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 60° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly sunny | 57° | Northeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly clear | 52° | Northeast wind at 0-5 mph.
Sunset
- 7:48 p.m.
Next chance of rain?
- Monday
