Expect mostly sunny skies in Atlanta Monday with afternoon temperatures reaching into the 80's.
Alerts
There are no weather alerts for metro Atlanta.
Will it rain?
No
High temperature
- Today's High - 84°
- Normal High - 76°
- Record High - 88° in 2016.
Monday's Planner
- Noon
Partly cloudy | 78° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
- 3 PM
Mostly sunny | 81° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
- 5 PM
Mostly sunny | 84° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
- 7 PM
Mostly sunny | 81° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
- 11 PM
Mostly clear | 71° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
Sunset
- 8:19 p.m.
Next chance of rain
- Slight chance Thursday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.