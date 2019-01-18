Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. Sunday

As a powerful weather system continues to move through north Georgia, heavy rain is being replaced by colder temperatures. 

Rain ending

The rain has ended in metro Atlanta. While a few showers will remain possible overnight, it will be dry on Sunday in metro Atlanta. 

Flurries early Sunday

As our weather system moves out, cold air will be quickly moving into the region.

Flurries are possible in the north Georgia mountains early Sunday morning, although not much is expected.

Windy Sunday

Sunday will be a dry day in metro Atlanta, but very cold and windy with temperatures struggling to top 40 degrees.

A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday night for all of north Georgia.

A wind advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 mph are expected, or wind gusts of 35 mph.

