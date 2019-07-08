Atlanta will stay in a hot and humid weather pattern this week with higher rain chances at the end of the week.

Monday-Wednesday

Isolated showers and storms will be possible each day after 3 p.m. due to the combination of heat and moisture. 

On these days, most of you won't get wet, but a stray shower or storm will be possible during peak heating hours.

Futurecast for Noon Monday
Futurecast for 3 p.m. Monday
Futurecast for 7 p.m. Monday

Thursday and Friday

By the end of the week, we'll have a weak cool front move through north Georgia. This front will interact with our moisture to produce higher rain chances, so it's more likely that you'll get wet Thursday and Friday.

End of the week in north Georgia

