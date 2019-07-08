Atlanta will stay in a hot and humid weather pattern this week with higher rain chances at the end of the week.
Monday-Wednesday
Isolated showers and storms will be possible each day after 3 p.m. due to the combination of heat and moisture.
On these days, most of you won't get wet, but a stray shower or storm will be possible during peak heating hours.
Thursday and Friday
By the end of the week, we'll have a weak cool front move through north Georgia. This front will interact with our moisture to produce higher rain chances, so it's more likely that you'll get wet Thursday and Friday.
