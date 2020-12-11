Multiple rounds of rain are expected in metro Atlanta through Monday.
Round 1 - Saturday
As a cool front moves through north Georgia, scattered showers are expected in metro Atlanta Saturday afternoon and evening.
No severe weather is expected Saturday, but have the umbrella around if you have any plans.
Round 2 - Late Sunday through early Monday
A second round of rain will move into metro Atlanta late Sunday through Monday morning.
This rain is expected after sunset and will impact your commute Monday morning.
No severe weather is expected with this second round of rain, but heavy rain will be possible Monday morning. The second round of rain will move out by Monday afternoon.
Rain totals
At least an inch of rain is possible in metro Atlanta from Saturday through Monday morning, with much of the rain coming Monday morning.
While we haven't seen much rain this month, we are about 17 inches above average on rain for the year in Atlanta.
