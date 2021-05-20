A major warm-up is on the way, and we hit 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday. This will be about a week earlier than the normal first day of 90 degrees, and a month earlier than last year.
The heat continues to build into next week with near-record highs in the low to mid 90s lasting several days.
Meteorologist Rodney Harris explains why we are going to see such a dry, hot pattern in the video below.
