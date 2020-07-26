Fresh off the landfall of Hurricane Hanna, a new topical cyclone is expected to develop in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

We are watching a tropical wave that has a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next five days.

Tropical Wave

This wave will move west toward the eastern Caribbean by the end of the week and will be monitored in the southeast U.S. going into next weekend.

(VIDEO: Extended update on tropics)

Forecast Models for Tropical Wave

Hanna becomes first hurricane

Hanna quickly strengthened to a hurricane prior to making landfall in Texas Saturday.

Hanna made landfall around 6 p.m. ET on Padre Island, Texas (south of Corpus Christi) with 90 mph winds, making it the first hurricane to develop in the 2020 Atlantic season. 

(MORE: Hurricane Hanna weakens to a tropical storm after making landfall in southern Texas)

This season

There has been eight tropical storms and one hurricane so far this season. 

There are typically 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes each season, which is from June through November.

The peak of hurricane season in September.

2020 Hurricane Season
2020 Storm Names

